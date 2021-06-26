Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Collection Of Poetry
June 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoetic Words, a new book by Boston E. Sams Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poetic Words is a book of poems about different experiences author Boston E. Sams Jr. has experienced-and we may find we have experienced some of them also. It is the emotions and energy that we share but most importantly, expression. What better way to express ourselves than to write?
Poetic Words is what you get out of it, just like life.
About the Author
Boston E. Sams Jr. is a simple person who likes to have fun and chill. He tries to express that in his work as LMT and also in his writing.
Poetic Words is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 and eBook ($5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3121-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/poetic-words/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poetic-words/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
