Hollywood, FL Author Publishes Novel
Dr. Laura Reuben arrives home from night duty to find her 22-year-old daughter dead. Overcome by the shock, trauma, and grief, she is hospitalized for a week. When the police struggle to find a person of interest, Dr. Reuben embarks on a comprehensive upgrade to her home, including the addition of clinical equipment to her basement. Two years later when Dr. Reuben is awakened by a man in her bedroom seeking to impose upon her the same fate that befell her daughter, she subdues the man drags him to her basement. What follows is a tale of revenge and justice that challenges the often-overlooked subject of sexual violence.
George Marecheau was born in Grenada, West Indies. He immigrated to England in 1955 and in 1962 graduated from the University of London, with a bachelor's degree in economics. His work history includes: accountant in the finance department of the city of Manchester, England; managing director of Agricultural Bank, Grenada; operations controller and software programmer with Comshare, Inc. (United Kingdom). In 1967, Mr. Marecheau was awarded a United Nations fellowship to study the economic development of developing countries. For the purpose of the study, he travelled to Denmark, the Soviet Union, France, and Switzerland. Mr. Marecheau immigrated to the United States in 1985 and is now a resident of Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Why Me!! Doc!! is a 234-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2386-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
