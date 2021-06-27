Southside, AL Author Publishes Christian Children's Book
June 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsArmor Up, a new book by Jordan Leonhardt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Armor Up teaches children the importance of putting on the spiritual armor of God at the beginning of each day. It breaks down the biblical concept in a way that is easy for children to understand and apply to their own lives. Leonhardt hopes that by learning these principles, children will no longer live in fear but will walk throughout life feeling confident, protected, and unafraid.
"Therefore, put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God." - Ephesians 6: 13-17
About the Author
Jordan Leonhardt is a seventh grade English Language Arts teacher in a small town in Northern Alabama. As an educator, her goal is to create a safe and loving atmosphere for all of her students. She is married to her high school sweetheart, Chris, and together they enjoy spending time with family and friends, exercising to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and travelling to new destinations. The most important aspect of Leonhardt's life is her love for Jesus Christ. Her Christian faith is the foundation of her life, and she believes The Lord planted a specific seed in her heart to write this children's book.
Armor Up is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1240-9 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/armor-up/
