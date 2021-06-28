San Diego, CA Author Publishes Detective Novel
June 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPrivate Investigations Book One and Two, a new book by Darryl C. Vickers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Private Investigations Book One revolves around the world of Sam Aquino, an old fashioned Filipino private detective who relies on his wits, people skills, and if necessary a few tricks up his sleeve to solve some mysterious cases within his local Westlake community. But Sam isn't alone, he's got a diverse community of friends and family to help him because that's what people do.
Mystery, intrigue, suspense, and coincidences are all intertwined throughout this fast paced adventure featuring multi-generational and multi ethnic characters, who sometimes speak different languages, including many of the female characters who display smart and strong personalities.
Private Investigations Book Two is not only a story about Private Investigator Sam Aquino, who goes about investigating his cases within his local Westlake community, but a story about promoting goodwill and diversity that mirrors the world we now live in which consists of many people of diverse cultures, races, economic backgrounds and abilities.
This outing Sam is forced to circle the wagons per se and call for help when members of his own extended/blended family become exposed and targeted as he continues taking on more cases. Mystery, Intrigue, Suspense and Coincidences is still intertwined throughout Book Two which features many more multi-generational and multi ethnic characters speaking different languages and accents.
Check out the book's trailer: https://youtu.be/HzKB3c5T1bc
About the Author
Darryl C. Vickers is a novelist, screenplay writer, and founder of LV55 Media and also a producer of the upcoming television show in development called Private Investigations. Since graduating from Platt College in San Diego, he has worked in the industry helping writers promote and write diversity for film and television projects. He's now taking his love for writing and creating a novel featuring many different diverse characters, placing them in different scenarios and letting them run loose in his imaginative world.
Check out LV55 Media on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LV55MediaLLC/
Private Investigations Book One and Two is a 668-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7085-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/private-investigations/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/private-investigations-book-one-and-two/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us