Columbus, NE Author Publishes Bible Study
June 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSuper 7: A Simple Bible Study, a new book by Mary Ella Throener, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Super 7 is a homemade Bible study designed to make connecting with God fun and simple. The book combines in depth questions and mulit-person games to make an exciting interactive resource for church groups, family, or independent study. Throener's years in Religious Education makes her specifically qualified to create a specialized, accessible activity book for children and adults alike to further their knowledge and love of God and the Bible.
About the Author
Mary Ella Throener spent her childhood on a farm among cattle, chickens, and horses, where she learned to appreciate God and the gift of creation. She went to a small, one room school with twenty-five students that taught her the beauty of education and independent study. Her love of education was furthered at her Catholic high school, and later when she went to college. Throener has been married to her husband Lawrence for fifty-two years and is the proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to over twenty children.
Super 7: A Simple Bible Study is a 326-page paperback with a retail price of $52.00 (eBook $47.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7079-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
