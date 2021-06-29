St. Louis, MO Doctor & Author Publishes Book on Chronic Pain Treatment
June 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFacilitated Segment: Missing Link in Treatment of Complex Chronic Pain, a new book by Dr. Rachel Feinberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It has been said that the successful practice of medicine involves at least fifty percent experience and fifty percent art. The treatment of the complex chronic pain patient requires a fundamentally logical approach that respects the dynamic complexity of the nervous system and its neurohumoral and electrical mechanisms. Treatment needs to be dynamic and the underlying perpetuating pain generator needs to be diagnosed.
This book is a reflection of thirty years of experience treating thousands of patients. Through simplicity, logic, and science the book encourages three dimensional thought and describes successful decrease in pain and increase in functional capacity for many people. It is a process.
About the Author
Dr. Rachel Feinberg received her M.D. degree from the State University of New York at Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn, New York. She completed an anesthesiology residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and a fellowship at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. After sustaining a severe compound fracture of the right wrist which required three operations she became passionate about interventional medicine, biomechanics, rehabilitation and manual physical therapy techniques. The driving force was to ask why the patient developed the pain. She is athletic and very interested in movement and spinal stabilizing exercise such as pilates and yoga in addition to traditional aerobic and strength training exercise. She also feels strongly that functional medicine and accurate nutritional assessment leads to pain relief and increased functional capacity of mind, body, and soul.
Facilitated Segment: Missing Link in Treatment of Complex Chronic Pain is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7239-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/facilitated-segment-missing-link-in-treatment-of-complex-chronic-pain/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/facilitated-segment-missing-link-in-treatment-of-complex-chronic-pain/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us