Grapeland, TX Author Publishes Juvenile Fiction Book
June 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsScenes of Lamentation, a new book by Tera Driscoll, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Sian Wilson is like most fifteen-year-olds. Nothing seems to go his way, and the whole world is against him, or at least, he seems to think so. Living in a family of fifteen makes even the smallest of problems much harder. How in the world is he to even imagine getting help for sexuality confusion, loneliness, or depression?
About the Author
Tera Driscoll has had a lifelong passion for writing and has always best written fictional works of events that could happen in someone's life. He uses his life experiences to inspire his works. Moments from his own experiences with grief and of sexuality inspired him to write a relatable character to many of today's teens and adults who look back on their teen years. He writes from his experience as a teenager moving to a new school. Driscoll has always enjoyed writing a character or event that his readers can relate to, and his overall goal with Scenes of Lamentation is for his readers to connect to Sian Wilson, or other main characters, just as he has.
Scenes of Lamentation is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1018-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
