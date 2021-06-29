Valdosta, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHey! Wait! Stop: Mr. and Mrs. Frog Announce the Birth of Fernando, Their…, a new book by Michane James, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
HEY! WAIT! STOP! is a unique way to share the life cycle of a frog with children. Through a set of birth announcements, Fernando's parents announce the birth of their egg, tadpole, froglet, and finally a frog.
About the Author
Michane James has been married to her best friend, Kenny, for twenty years, and they love to travel and go on adventures together. They have also taught children's church together for over twenty years at Christ the King Episcopal Church in Valdosta, Georgia. She is the mother of four (Timothy, Raymond, Marissa, and Faith) and grandmother of four (Raymond, Allen, Olivia, and Skylar) who inspire her to stay young and love life.
Michane says she is proof that you are never too old to achieve your dreams, as she graduated with a teaching degree at forty-eight years old and now teaches kindergarten at Pearson Elementary School.
Hey! Wait! Stop: Mr. and Mrs. Frog Announce the Birth of Fernando, Their… is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7195-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/hey-wait-stop-mr-and-mrs-frog-announce-the-birth-of-fernando-their/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hey-wait-stop-mr-and-mrs-frog-announce-the-birth-of-fernando-their/
