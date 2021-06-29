Bronx, NY Author Publishes Novel
June 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Knight and His Queen: Book One: The Journey to The City, a new book by Damion Lopez, has been released by RoseDog Books.
When Damion Lopez wrote his book, The Knight and His Queen, he strived to make it one that would spark conversation. He saw the state of the world and wanted to show the ugly parts. To show strong female characters can have dimension and depth. Lopez spent his nights writing and building characters. All through his life, his love for stories has always guided him. From history to religion. History is the story of humanity, and religion is the stories that give us hope. We as humans have always looked to stories for lessons from the past. And a looking glass into the future. Now it's time to evolve them. Stories and culture are what bring people together. From the different beliefs of how the world came to be. Lopez saw all the similarities and thought, If we all disappear, what would be left? This one question was the start. Lopez wanted to make that a story to look back on. Something that all people can see themselves in. He has constructed a tale to make the reader think, to ponder, to analyze our lives and the impact we have on each other and our planet.
The Knight and His Queen: Book One: The Journey to The City is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-968-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-knight-and-his-queen-book-one-the-journey-to-the-city/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/the-knight-and-his-queen/
