Corporate Finance Associates Advises 3D-P Technology in Acquisition by Calgary Based Epiroc
June 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLos Angeles, CA - June 29, 2021- Corporate Finance Associates (CFA), a leading international middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, announced it has assisted with the recent acquisition of 3D-P by Epiroc.
Founded in 1996 by a team of mining executives , 3D-P provides reliable wireless connectivity solutions for mining companies within surface mining. A robust wireless network is crucial to enable mining automation, including teleremote and autonomous operations. 3D-P is active in North America, Chile, Peru, and Australia.
Epiroc is a global productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries.
Transaction Information
Epiroc acquired the shares of 3D-P in a private transaction. The terms were not disclosed. Investment banker representation was provided by the Dallas office of Corporate Finance Associates, led by Dan Vermeire and Terry Fick. When asked about the transaction, Mr. Vermeire commented, "We are very pleased to have supported this transaction of two world-class companies. The Covid-19 pandemic added some challenges to the M&A process, but by working together, we achieved success.
About Corporate Finance Associates
Corporate Finance Associates is a leading international middle-market investment banking firm with offices across the U.S., Mexico and Europe providing middle-market companies with a wide range of merger and acquisition advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com.
Contact Information
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
