Griddly Games Just Add Ingredients for Summer Fun
June 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsNow kids can Just Add the perfect ingredients for new and different summertime fun with Griddly Games line-up of Just Add science activity + art kits.
The activities in the Just Add branded line of kits include some perfect summer themes like using the sun for a solar oven, making refreshing sugary treats, and even recycling a garden of fruits and vegetables.
Griddly Games reports that it's Just Add Sun, Just Add Sugar and Just Add Fruits & Veggies are popular items in their line during the warmer months. Reisa Schwartzman, President of Griddly Games explained, "We're glad that our kits can be fun and useful products in the summer. It's funny because we don't like to use the term 'educational' while kids are enjoying a summer break from school, but, even though they are making some cool crafts, parents will like that the kids are getting some underlying lessons in science along the way."
The Griddly Games signature "Just Add _(ingredient)__" line currently includes seven multi-award-winning STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) kits. The kits include science activity and art projects just by adding: Sun, Sugar, Glue, Milk, Egg, Baking Soda, and Fruits & Veggies.
In Just Add Sun (MSRP $28.95 for ages 8 and up), the kit is actually packaged in its own solar oven. This product harnesses the sun's energy to make crafts and even heat up some tasty treats. The product includes directions to melt crayons to create artwork, make a sun dial, do experiments, make s'mores, nachos, or even cook an egg, among many other activities that all use the power of the sun. With the Just Add Sun Solar Science and Art Kit you can learn how solar energy works and eco-friendly energy alternatives. See how the energy of the sun can be used for heating and cooking, and experiment with light, heat transfer, reflection, and more! Griddly Games has even included 'upcycle' items to create fantastic art!
For Just Add Sugar (MSRP $24.95 for ages 8 and up), it's the sweet way for science to be even more fun. This time, add your own sugar for multiple organic chemical experiments and art activities. Just Add Sugar is the eco-friendly kit that will inspire any artist or scientist. Enjoy making homemade candy, of course, and don't forget to clean up with your new homemade sugar-inspired soap!
Also, this summer, old fruit or vegetables can get recycled into experiments and crafts. This kit needs you to Just Add Fruits and Veggies (MSRP $21.95 for ages 8 and up) to "produce" a crop of fun and useful crafts. "Harvest" more than 20 science and art activities including fruit and vegetable stamps or a potato battery. In this kit, kids will discover chemical reactions, osmosis, germination, and the study of electricity.
Find all of the Griddly Games Just Add products and full catalog of board games at www.griddlygames.com
