Locust Grove, GA Author Publishes Religious Novel of Faith
June 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTears of Joy: An Untold Story of Two Angels, a new book by Joseph Tristan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We are born on this earth with an unknown mission. As we mature and develop, our main objective is to identify what our purpose in life is. Once we identify our purpose, we can begin to achieve our life's goal so we may live a life filled with happiness and love. Unbeknown to us, angels live among us. Some angels are here to guide, teach, and comfort us throughout our lives, while others are here to help educate and develop our gift of knowledge and healing that will allow us to make life better for others.
Tears of Joy is a story of two angels, one who helps another angel in a time of need, while the second angel educates medical science by making the ultimate sacrifice so others may get a second chance in life.
About the Author
Joseph & his wife of 50 years were both born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. Together they raised three boys who attended and graduated from Western Pa. colleges with honors. Their youngest son continued his education and received his master's degree from Auburn University in an international language.
Joseph is now retired after spending 45+ years in sales of consumer products for a few corporations where he was part of the executive management team. His sales career enabled him to travel throughout the United States and reside in the cities of Salt Lake City, Utah, (14 years) Sacramento, California, (1 Year) back to Pittsburgh, Pa. (4 years) and Oviedo, Florida (25 Years).
He enjoys reading, being outdoors as much as possible, spending time with his grandchildren, writing stories about life, love, and happiness with a twist of humor, and chilling out at his camp in the Allegheny National Forest of Western PA.
He loves to make people smile and laugh wherever he is.
Today, Joseph and his wife, Cathy, reside in Locust Grove, Georgia, where they are only 16 miles away from their grandchildren, who fill their hearts with love and joy every day.
Tears of Joy: An Untold Story of Two Angels is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7269-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/tears-of-joy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tears-of-joy-an-untold-story-of-two-angels/
Contact Information
