Woodstock, VA Author Publishes Cat Story
June 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCats in the House, a new book by Don Halstead, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Do you ever wonder what your cat is thinking? How he sees our world?
Well, wonder no longer! Pipin the Tuxedo cat is here to walk you through a day in the life…, no holds barred! Especially when it comes to the truth about his sister, Emma the Maine Coon cat. (She's kind of an oddball, but what big sister isn't?)
At the end of the day, you might be surprised how normal all the abnormal things your cat does are…at least from their perspective!
About the Author
Don Halstead is retired and lives with his wonderful wife in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. He worked as an economist for the federal government and taught economics at a community college in the Washington D.C. area.
Mr. Halstead loves to bowl, play tennis, and walk. He is also an avid reader and stamp collector. He is actively involved with a Lutheran church in town, and he has worked as a volunteer at his local library and at the local animal rescue.
He has four darling children, an awesome step-daughter, and five grandchildren, along with two cats, Pipin and Emma.
Cats in the House is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7091-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/cats-in-the-house/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cats-in-the-house/
