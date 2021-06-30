Greensboro, NC Author Publishes Teen Romance Novel
June 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCrossing Haw River, a new book by Jenny Hope, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love can be found in strange places. In Crossing Haw River, Matt spots the love of his life beneath the roller coaster and next to the carousel at the State Fair. Unfortunately, the lovely young woman attends the rival high school, but he's determined to win her heart. Follow the beautiful story of their courtship, all the ups and downs and color characters in teenage life in North Carolina.
About the Author
Jenny Hope is a middle-aged single woman who loves to write. Crossing Haw River was born out of her experiences growing up: the science fairs, friends, Southern slang, and time at her grandparents' farm. This is an outlet for her creativity and freedom of expression. Hope's hobbies include playing games, coloring and other artwork, and playing with her family's two long-haired Chihuahuas named Fluffy and Gizmo, both boys, of whom have been and still are my whole world.
Crossing Haw River is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3195-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/crossing-haw-river/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/crossing-haw-river/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
