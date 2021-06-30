Glen, NH Author Publishes Children's Book
June 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Great Christmas Bell Tsunami, a new book by Robert Owen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Much is written about Santa and Christmas, but the events and activities at the North Pole during the other 364 days are a mystery. The Great Christmas Bell Tsunami tells the story of one of these events.
When the Master Christmas Bell Maker at the North Pole Workshop invents a machine to make all the bells needed for Christmas, it all goes terribly wrong-not once, but twice! Great teamwork and problem solving will help clean up the mess and make Christmas happen. This cheery and bright tale will be perfect read aloud with your family.
About the Author
Robert Owen and his wife are circus clowns. They met working on a circus. He is from New Hampshire, and she is from Wisconsin. After a decade on the road, they ran away from the circus and joined an amusement park in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. They have two sons.
In his senior years, Owen works as a magician and Santa impersonator which has led to imagining the events in the North Pole. This is his first book.
The Great Christmas Bell Tsunami is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3178-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-great-christmas-bell-tsunami/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-great-christmas-bell-tsunami/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
