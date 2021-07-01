Savannah, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Dad of 7even: Hide and Dad Come Seek, a new book by David Delarge, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A rainy day is the perfect day to play hide-and-seek. Dad's it! Will he find everyone?
About the Author
David Delarge is a Navy Vet who works hard so his kids can enjoy life.
A Dad of 7even: Hide and Dad Come Seek is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3196-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/dad-of-7even/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-dad-of-7even-hide-and-dad-come-seek/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us