Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Spiritual Guidebook
July 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Am Affirmations: I Am Who God Says I Am, a new book by Arlene C. Brackett, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Arlene C. Brackett lives by the promises of biblical truths/revelations, and with the knowledge of present human situations. Her astute mindset allows her to encourage and motivate others in developing a positive attitude, knowing that the promises of God are sure. I Am Who God Says I Am, will help you tap into the fullness of God's power and promises for your life. You will hear God speak (through His Word) and learn the significance of the power of His words.
With a keen sense of positive affirmations, through faith, from the scriptures, transformation is certain. Everything you need is in God's Word-hopes, dreams, and aspirations.
Arlene C. Brackett's mission is to draw truth and wisdom from God's Word, using an eclectic approach to help construct Christ-centered, practical skills, for everyday actions, and kingdom assignment. She believes that God orchestrates and uniquely designs our life stories, in order to manifest His glory. As we study and meditate-His Words become true, "not by might or power, but by His spirit. Zech." 4:6
About the Author
Arlene is a worshiper, motivational and women's ministry event speaker, teacher, chaplain, notary public, wife, and mother. She enjoys Spoken Word (poetry), studying God's Word, the worship arts (ASL, dance, and flags), and volunteering with various non-profit organizations.
She admires the life and work of exemplary leaders such as Dr. Myles Munroe, Kofi Annan, Mother Teresa, Ravi Zacharias, Maya Angelou, Ida 'Lelieth' Mitchell, and many more! Arlene is a Teacher by calling. She earned her teacher education degree from Sam Sharpe Teachers' College, in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
She earned her graduate degree from Saint Joseph's University, Philadelphia [M.S.] Arlene believes that as our intimacy with God grows; we will find the freedom and power to become who He says we are.
I Am Affirmations: I Am Who God Says I Am is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-978-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/dns/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/i-am-affirmations-i-am-who-god-says-i-am/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us