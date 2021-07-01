Mt. Juliet, TN Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
July 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCollateral Damage, a new book by Care, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Romance can be absolutely beautiful and devastating. Especially in modern dating culture and how relationships are represented in movies and television. Rather than highlighting the unrealistic images we all chase from those stories, Collateral Damage highlights the chaos and damage real relationships cause, and how those moments make you who you are and take you to where you need to be. Through poet Care's heart wrenching prose, anyone who has ever felt like they were an afterthought, an extra in someone else's story, can find solace in knowing they are not alone. These tough moments we all must face. But they are not our endings.
About the Author
Care was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, and currently resides there with her beautiful Labrador puppy, Gemini. She has an intense passion for music and the arts and began writing at eight. After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University in 2017 with a degree in Political Science & double minor in Entrepreneurship & Music Business, Care went on to work in Nashville's music industry while also further exploring her career as a writer.
After starting Collateral Damage in 2018, Care traveled extensively across the country, meeting incredible people, hiking through mountains, and letting the book guide her towards the person she wished to be when she wrote the last page.
Collateral Damage is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1126-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/collateral-damage/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/collateral-damage/
