San Diego, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHenry and the Chatty Cheetah, a new book by Rachel Burns, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Henry has an amazing talent. He can talk to animals! In this adventurous story, Henry is on a search for the chatty cheetah. Come help Henry find the chatty cheetah and learn more information about big cats! With a rhyming pattern, this story is easy to read and understand.
About the Author
Rachel Burns lives in San Diego with her husband and two sons. She loves to spend time at the beach. Rachel is an LCSW and hopes to return to the counseling world once her children are older.
Henry and the Chatty Cheetah is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1249-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/henry-and-the-chatty-cheetah/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/henry-and-the-chatty-cheetah/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us