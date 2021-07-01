Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Selects First Transit for 10-Year Paratransit Contract
July 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – First Transit, the leader in providing mobility solutions, announces that the company has been awarded the contract for paratransit services at Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA). Service includes paratransit transportation for passengers requiring wheelchair-accessible vehicles.
First Transit will provide 75 employees, including management personnel overseeing day-to-day paratransit operations, supplying five cutaway vans and 53 wheelchair-accessible vehicles. First Transit is also responsible for all maintenance to its new fleet of 58 vehicles.
First Transit will install drive cam on all 58 vehicles to enhance the passenger experience and safety. In addition, a fleet monitoring system will be installed, providing real-time information on GPS location, engine diagnostics, and driver behavior. Road supervisors will be outfitted with tablets to ensure the highest levels of customer service. Paperless Shop technology streamlines communication in the maintenance department, equipping technicians with tablets for job assignments and seamless recordkeeping.
"We believe in mobility access for all, and this partnership allows us to bring our paratransit experience to the passengers of Pinellas County," said Tim McCann, senior vice president for the east region of First Transit. "We are proud that PSTA put their trust in us to provide safe and reliable transportation for such a vital service in the community."
"We are excited to be partnering with First Transit to maintain this most important service to all in Pinellas County," said Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA. "Their commitment to providing top quality service for riders with disabilities shows they have the same focus and respect for these great customers as our organization has had for more than 30 years."
UZURV will act as a sub-contractor for First Transit supporting ambulatory transportation.
First Transit will begin safely operating Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority paratransit services on July 1, 2021.
About First Transit:
First Transit, Inc. has more than 60 years of experience and is the largest private-sector provider of mobility solutions in North America, moving more than 300 million passengers annually. First Transit, Inc. provides operation, management, and consulting for more than 300 locations in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico for transit authorities, state departments of transportation, municipalities, universities, and private companies. First Transit employs more than 19,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit FirstTransit.com. To see how First Transit is leading the way in shared autonomous vehicle (SAV) initiatives, please visit FirstAV.com.
About PSTA:
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is the public transit provider for Pinellas County, providing more than 12.1 million rides per year. PSTA operates 40 bus and trolley routes with a fleet of 210 vehicles. More information is available at www.psta.net.
Jay Brock
First Transit
513-362-4600
