Alexandria, VA Author Publishes Uplifting Book
July 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSmile, Whichever May, a new book by Heng Meas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sometimes it's hard to keep our faith and spirit uplifted and happy throughout the course of the day, every day, as challenges and obstacles arise. This book reminds us to try new things, meet new people and places, and bring joy and laughter to the different types of people we meet. Smile, Whichever May will provide encouragement, guidance, and suggestions for meeting the challenges throughout the course of your day!
About the Author
Heng Meas currently lives in Alexandria, VA with his wife and their young daughter. His favorite pastime is playing tennis, golf, and chess. He is an avid read and an adventurous explorer of natural parks and recreational sites.
Smile, Whichever May is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9513-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/dns/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/smile-whichever-may/
