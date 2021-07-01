Medina, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
July 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHercules the Mouse, a new book by Sue Campion, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hercules the Mouse shares the funny situations a young mouse finds himself in as he figures out how to be big and strong. Through his adventures, he helps children to realize what a positive impact they can have on the world. Hercules teaches that you don't have to be big and strong to be a caring, loving, and considerate individual.
About the Author
Sue Campion was born and raised in the outback of Queensland, Australia. She emigrated to the United States in 2003 and became a dual citizen in 2009. She has three grown children and one granddaughter. A Surgery Center Director of Nursing, in her spare time she loves to motorcycle, scuba dive, mountain climb, kayak, backpack, and camp.
Hercules the Mouse is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7297-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/hercules-the-mouse/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hercules-the-mouse/
