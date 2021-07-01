Simsbury, CT Author Publishes Book
July 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThere is Light, a new book by Lynn Garry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love, Light, truth, fear, chaos. What do these terms mean to us? Emotions, perceptions, states of
being? There is Light explores the idea that these terms represent choices, two choices to be
precise: Love or fear?
Throughout our lives we find ourselves faced with choices, lessons, experiences. These instances
often leave us asking questions about ourselves and the world. How did I get here? What is
happening in the world? Why do I feel this way? How are we changing?
We look at how our world is changing and we can become disheartened. But by choosing to live
in Love and Light, being in our heart, we are given an opportunity to grow. This book is a
starting guide to how living in Love and Light can help us to rise above the chaos of this world.
It is about using tools to stay out of fear, creating in Love, and finding our own answers to these
questions.
About the Author
Lynn Garry's purpose for her new journey as an author is not to lecture nor to provide the answers.
It is to explore lessons and offer tools and practices to help readers and students find the truth for
themselves. Her goal is that readers receive the information they need and that this provides a
stepping stone for them to live in Light and Love if they so choose.
There is Light is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 and eBook ($18.00). The ISBN is
978-1-6495-7035-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at
http://dorrancepressroom.com/there-is-light/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at
http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/there-is-light/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us