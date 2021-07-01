Soldotna, AK Author Duo Publish Third Book In Children's Series
The Adventures of Opie the Opossum: Search for a Home, a new book by Robert D. Gordon and
Heather Perry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Adventures of Opie the Opossum: Search for a Home is the third book in the series for authors Robert D. Gordon and Heather M. Perry. This third adventure takes Opie from the comforts of his home and takes him on a journey to search for a new home. Along the way, he encounters several animals that he had not seen before in his adventures around the ranch. During his search he has to be careful as not to find an animal that might harm him. The big question is, does he?
About the Authors
Robert D. Gordon is the author of the WWII military history book To Any Foe. Also, children's
picture books, The Adventures of Opie the Opossum and The Adventures of Opie the Opossum: The Fish Pond. Gordon lived on his ranch in Kansas for ten years, gathered materials on various animals, and then decided he wanted his grandchildren to know about the animals that lived there. He had not seen a children's book written about an opossum, so he enlisted his daughter, Heather Perry, to co-author the books.
Perry is an elementary school teacher who enjoys being with children and ensures they have lots of reading in their young lives. Both Gordon and Perry are graduates of California State University Long Beach in Long Beach, California.
The Adventures of Opie the Opossum: Search for a Home is a 38-page hardback with a retail price
of $24.00 and eBook ($19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-860-0. It was published by Dorrance
Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy,
visit our virtual pressroom at
http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-opie-the-oppossum-a-new-home/ or to buy the
book visit our online bookstore at
http://rosedogbookstore.com/the-adventures-of-opie-the-opossum-search-for-a-home/
