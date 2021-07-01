Richmond, VA Author Publishes Book
A Mother's Love, a new book by Phillip Harris, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Mother's Love tells the story of society and a woman's role to be cautious of the men that come
into her life. A mother is bent on helping her daughter decide on a college. After her college years end, life begins, and a job with a real future awaits. The divorced mother circumnavigates life with short-lived romances, her child to raise, and no time to stand around.
About the Author
Phillip Harris is from the small town of Kilmarnock, Virginia. He now resides in Virginia's capital city, Richmond. He enjoys writing short stories and poetry and has been writing since 1992. In his retirement, he decided to try something new, and A Mother's Love was born. He enjoys art, beautiful flowers, and sleek, sexy cars.
A Mother's Love is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 and eBook ($18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-905-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/a-mothers-love-by-phillip-harris/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/a-mothers-love-harris/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
