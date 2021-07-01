Virginia City, MT Author Publishes Children's Book
Bodie the Doctor is a little story about every child's best dog. He is furry and friendly and kind. He has a habit of rescuing anyone who is in water, whether they want to be rescued or not!
About the Author
Angela Mueller has created seven illustrated books for young readers. She is a registered nurse but
an animal behaviorist at heart. She has a degree in zoology but has never worked in a zoo!
Lots of great jobs in the Forest Service have taken her to many wilderness areas. Nursing jobs have taken her to many parts of the world, but she always comes back home to "old Montana."
Bodie, the hero of the story, was at an animal shelter for one year before being rescued himself. He lives in southwest Montana and is surrounded by many animals, both domestic and wild.
Bodie the Doctor is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 and eBook ($18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-810-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/gloria-catching-fire/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/bodie-the-doctor/
