Ottawa, IL Author Publishes Interactive Workbook
July 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod Intertwined with Basketball, a new book by Phil Trager, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
God Intertwined with Basketball teaches readers value within invisibility, as the physical world and spiritual dimensions are closely related in this work. Fulfillment in terms of basketball and theology are quite likely.
About the Author
Phil Trager is a lifelong basketball player who loves to share his passion for the game. He shoots 100 to 800 shots four to five times a week. Phil is also an avid fisherman who has published and supported various interactions with the Department of Natural Resources. He took a two-year course in the Bible called the Bethel Series as part of an interest in theology, which he has had since high school. He has a B.S. in Education from Northern Illinois University.
God Intertwined with Basketball is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 and eBook ($22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4006-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/god-intertwined-with-basketball/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/god-intertwined-with-basketball/
