Picayune, MS Author Publishes Book on American Politics
July 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Edge of Oblivion: The Looming Threat of Socialism in the United States, a new book by Charles K. Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In The Edge of Oblivion, author Charles K. Kelly demonstrates the growing threat of socialism in modern America. He provides in-depth details of American history, political trends, case law, various events, and social concerns of our present day to provide explanations as to how we have gotten to this point as a democratic nation. While providing real examples of the threat of socialism throughout the world, Kelly foresees what America's future may become by succumbing to socialist ideologies in hopes that we can stop this threat before it is too late.
About the Author
Charles K. Kelly, after retiring from the navy, worked as a technical writer before pursuing a career in law enforcement. He has been married to his wife for thirty-two years, and together they have three children. Kelly has a special interest in public safety and military history. He also enjoys hunting, fishing, and music.
The Edge of Oblivion: The Looming Threat of Socialism in the United States is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3349-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/dns/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-edge-of-oblivion-the-looming-threat-of-socialism-in-the-united-states/
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
