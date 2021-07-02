Delray Beach, FL Author Publishes Memoir of Love
July 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMarjorie & Ed – A Love Story, a new book by Ed Osler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At the time he met Marjorie, Ed Osler was at the end of his "dating rope." He was tired of dating, disgusted with who he was meeting, and wondered if he would ever meet his "special someone." He met Marjorie online-on a dating site that allowed him to express how he felt in words and in poetry. They emailed each other for close to three weeks before they actually met. By the time they had their first date, they had developed a relatively strong friendship. When they finally met for their dinner date, Marjorie in person was no different than the woman he was emailing. The evening's date was effortless. Everything flowed so easily. By the time the date ended Ed was sad, for he wondered if they would ever have a second date.
Love-call it karma or fate or simply an emotional connection-does exist-even in this day and age. Dating is not difficult as long as both parties remain open and honest with their feelings and hold fast that unconditional love does exist. It is real and special. We experience happy emotions and sad emotions and as long as we retain our sense of humor, we will find that special someone to spend our life with.
About the Author
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Ed Osler is the only adult child of Alvin and Ruth Osler. Ed loves to write poetry and currently lives in Delray Beach, Florida.
Marjorie & Ed – A Love Story is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7135-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/dns/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/marjorie-ed-a-love-story/
