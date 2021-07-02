Orlando, FL Teacher Publishes Children's Book
July 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHarry O'Wienie, Whodini, O'What?, a new book by Bonnie Gentry-Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Harry O'Wienie, Whodini, O'What? is a delightful rhyming story of a not-so-big boy who has big, magical dreams for his future.
About the Author
Bonnie Gentry-Kelly works for the school system. She is very involved with the community, helping families and students find resources they are in need of. She also works with local businesses who support the school community by participating in school events for the students and families. Her hobbies are tennis and spending time with family and friends. She lives in Orlando, Florida, and has two grown sons, one in Colorado, and one living in Orlando. She had time during the pandemic to pick up an unfinished project which was started 10 years ago. Completing this project was fun and she hopes the readers enjoy it as much as she did, doing her very best, to make it entertaining for everyone and leaving readers with a positive message.
Harry O'Wienie, Whodini, O'What? is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3352-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/harry-owienie-whodini-owhat/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/harry-owienie-whodini-owhat/
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
