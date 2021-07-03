Bonham, TX Author Publishes Fiction Novel
July 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAlways and Forever: A Bluebird Bay Story, a new book by K.D. Grace, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In Always and Forever: A Bluebird Bay Story, author K.D. Grace is excited to introduce you to Ellie, Sarah, Shane, and Mitchell. When Ellie and Sarah Banks move to South Carolina from California, they feel a bit out of sorts, but through the love and support of their new friends in Lightning Point, they discover love and happiness in a way they had never expected. Though their past comes back to haunt them, they are surrounded by their new family, and they find that they truly can find a fresh start.
When Shane Ledechi meets Ellie for the first time, sparks fly in a way he never expected to experience after the death of his first wife. Balancing his work and home life is challenging enough but add in the extra stress of raising his teenaged son, Mitchell, and it is almost too much to handle.
Follow the stories of Ellie, Sarah, Shane, and Mitchell as they navigate their strange predicaments full of pain and hurt, toward a life filled with true acceptance, love, and happiness.
Author K.D. Grace is a young lady in her mid-twenties who has long dreamed of becoming a published author. Growing up, she loved reading and developing her voice through her writing. While she grew up in rural Kentucky, she now hails from a small town in Texas where she spends much of her time in school earning her teaching degree and spending time with her family. One of her greatest wishes is writing a novel that showcases her love and passion for people through her mind and heart.
Always and Forever: A Bluebird Bay Story is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-954-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
