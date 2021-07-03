Mesita, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
July 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrog and Butterfly, a new book by David Guerra, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Frog and Butterfly is a delightful tale that brings to light how precious nature is for us and for our living planet. Children will be able to grasp the infinite importance of saving nature and our world.
About the Author
David Alcala Guerra is a former scientist, landscaper, nursery attendant, and wildlife firefighter. He lives in a most rural area, the San Luis Valley in Colorado. His most beloved hobbies are poetry and growing trees. He grew up as a little farmer; his parents taught him how to care for corn, chickens, and fruit trees, which sparked his passion for life and the environment.
David currently lives in Mesita, Colorado.
Frog and Butterfly is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0209-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/frog-and-butterfly/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/frog-and-butterfly/
