Concord, NC Retired Teacher Publishes Religious Narrative
July 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMiracles of the Heart: Looking Back on God's Pathway, a new book by Carol Eicher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Miracles of the Heart is the uplifting and sometimes suspenseful true story of the miracles that surrounded Carol Eicher's husband, Jack's, heart transplant. The story also looks back on the intriguing pathway God had them on to get to Jack's time and place of transplant.
Carol believes we are all on a pathway in this life. By reading this book, it is her desire that people will be aware of the miracles they experience in life and see God directing their pathway, thus drawing closer to God in our everyday lives.
About the Author
Carol Eicher is married to her high school sweetheart, Jack. They have three married adult children and consider their three in-law children as their own. They have also been blessed with nine grandchildren.
Carol graduated from Western Kentucky University and has a Master's in Education from Northern Kentucky University. She is retired from teaching Family and Consumer Science at the high school level in Laurel County, KY. She then worked with a GEAR UP grant at Eastern Kentucky University.
Carol now has an embroidery business in her home, and she is also active in serving at her church. As a member of the Cabarrus Quilters Guild, she uses her sewing and quilting skills to serve others such as making teddy bears for Victory Junction Camp. Carol enjoys hiking, bicycling, quilting, travelling, sewing, camping, group Bible studies, and most of all spending time with her blessed family.
Miracles of the Heart: Looking Back on God's Pathway is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1172-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/miracles-of-the-heart/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/miracles-of-the-heart-looking-back-on-gods-pathway/
