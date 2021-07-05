Arvada, CO Author Publishes Suspense Novel
July 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGreenup, a new book by Curt Sexton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the story Greenup, Retired Army captain-turned-detective William T. Greenup teams up with a young ex-Navy martial arts instructor to form a somewhat unorthodox pair who doesn't always go by the book. Nevertheless, results allow some infractions to be tolerated.
Greenup is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 9781649133281. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/greenup/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us