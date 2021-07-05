Miami Gardens, FL Author Publishes Poetry
July 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoar: Poetry Book, a new book by Tacara Turner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the Author:
"My name is Tacara Turner and I was born with a disability called Cerebral Palsy or CP. It doesn't slow me down.
It affects the muscles and joints in my body and in my case it also affects my speech.
I was born on November 18, 1977 in Miami Florida. Writing became a way to communicate with people. My mission is to change the way the world views people with disabilities and also to inspire people who has disabilities find their own voices."
Roar: Poetry Book is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4978-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/roar-poetry-book/
