Kokomo, IN Author Publishes Children's Book
July 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYellow Dog, a new book by Cindie Hudson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Cindie Hudson began her career as a dental assistant in Kokomo and, over the last few years, started teaching at Ross Medical Education Center. As a part of her teaching course, she talks to her students about the importance of giving back to the community and getting involved with local charities. It is through Hudson's love of her community and wanting to help others that she decided to have both of her golden retrievers, Harlee and Seger, become certified therapy dogs with Therapy Dogs International.
Hudson spends several hours a week with Harlee and Seger as they visit local hospitals, schools, and agencies who provide care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A very special program that touched her was a reading program at the local library that helped young children learn to read, along with Harlee and Seger. It was through that program and seeing the children's interaction with her therapy dogs that Hudson decided to write about Harlee and Seger's experiences and adventures. She realizes the importance of children learning to read at a young age and hopes Yellow Dog will help to set up young readers for success.
About the Author
Cindie Hudson remains in Kokomo where she lives with her husband, Mark. Their daughter, Amanda, lives in nearby Huntington, Indiana, with her husband Kyle. When Cindie takes a break from teaching and community service, she likes to travel with family and friends and tries to take Harlee and Seger with her as much as she can.
Yellow Dog is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2409-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/yellow-dog/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/yellow-dog/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us