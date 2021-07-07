Wichita, KS Author Publishes Novel
July 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove and Stalk, a new book by Gabrielle Crow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Looks can be deceiving and one shouldn't make assumptions or judgments. That is the message of Love and Stalk as it follows the characters Megan Sarmore and Deon Sath as their paths cross and lead into a world of chaos.
About the Author
Gabrielle Crow enjoys riding bikes, eating cake, and knitting, along with listening to music and spending time with her fiancé, child, parents, and siblings. While Love and Stalk is not her first book, it is the one of which she is most proud.
Love and Stalk is a 294-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4409-0 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-and-stalk/
