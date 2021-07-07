Newbury Park, CA Author Publishes Sci-Fi Book
What happens when a case of industrial espionage goes terribly wrong? As two massive defense companies compete for a desperately needed high-profile contract worth billions, one of them decides to secretly hinder their competitors' critical demonstration, resulting in an unexpected disaster.
Dogged by the quirky but brilliant FBI Special Agent Lena Forde, and her eternally handsome hacker partner Tim Chow, the slope starts slippery and only gets worse. Wealthy and powerful conspirators lawyer up and try to throw naïve software engineer Evan Williams under the proverbial bus.
Can the good guys win one against the powers that be? Can our intrepid but motley agents get to the bottom of the mystery before innocent lives are destroyed?
About the Author
William D. Michalek has worked in Defense Engineering for more than thirty years. He has published numerous nonfiction articles in technical trade magazines. ATLAS is his first novel.
Mister Michalek is a family man currently residing in Ventura County, CA.
Atlas is a 384-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3844-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/atlas/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/atlas/
