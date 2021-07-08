Helotes, TX Author Publishes Personal History Book
July 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Letter from Grandpa Charlie, a new book by Charles Phillips, LTC USA (Ret), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Letter from Grandpa Charlie details the events of Charles Phillips' eighty-three years of life to his grandchildren. The reader feels as though they are having a conversation with their "Grandpa Charlie". The book is a love letter, a war story and witnessed account of historical events. Phillips served as LRRP, ran joint operations with SEAL Team 2, and Special Forces Operational Detachment "Delta". Seemingly each page addresses a different adventure. The rapid pace will keep the reader riveted. Grandpa Charlie's letter is a legacy to pass along to future generations so they may know the history of their family.
About the Author
Charles Phillips, LTC USA (Ret) currently resides in Helotes, Texas where he and his son, Darren, have established "Breaching Technologies Incorporated" (BTl). The company hand designs breach training aids for Special Operations personnel and first responders.
A Letter from Grandpa Charlie is a 336-page paperback with a retail price of $53.00 (eBook and Hardcover available). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1225-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-letter-from-grandpa-charlie/
