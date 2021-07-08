Baghdad, Iraq Author Publishes Science Fiction Book
July 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Creators: The Story of The Origin, a new book by Ali Al-Izzi, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The actions of the story take place in what is currently called Mesopotamia billions of years in the past. The actions start when two men named Gabi and Naro go out to hunt in order to secure food and needed resources. They accidentally come in contact with creatures from a different space civilization. This is the first meeting between humans and those creatures.
However, after the meeting, humans experienced essential transitional changes in their civilization as they became more civilized and progressed. Akhmon, is a boss of one of the clans who disseminated the existence of what he names gods to the other groups of humans and became the mediator between the Aliens and humanity.
Many years later, humans denied the gifts of the Aliens and set out war against them under the control of Rakiton who took over the throne when his Father, Akhmon passed away. The Aliens experienced unexpected actions from humans and made a final decision regarding the future of humans on Earth. The actions continue in the later chapters resulting in catastrophes on Earth.
About the Author
Ali Al-Izzi was born in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, in 1990 in the midst of the Second Gulf war.
Ali lived a hard childhood summarized between war and blockade. In 2007, at the age of seventeen, he was kidnapped by a terrorist group and survived death by the mercy of God after dramatic events.
His abduction forced him to leave school and migrate abroad in order to save his life. In 2011, Ali returned home when the security conditions were restored.
Ali tried to restore his life, but this period of his life was not easy. Because he lives in the Middle East, the spot of war and racism, it can also be referred to as the spot of killing creative ideas. Despite tremendous hardships in his youth, Ali moved on and married years after returning home.
Now, Ali focuses his attention on his two children and still does his favorite hobby which is writing. During his life abroad, Ali didn't give up. He wrote many works including short stories, novels, and some poems which brought him small scale recognition in his country. He released his first English science fiction novel THE CREATORS three years after thinking about the scenario for the story.
The Creators: The Story of The Origin is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $6.43). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-696-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual press room at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-creators/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/the-creators-the-story-of-the-origin/
The author is available for discussions and interviews. You can learn more about him and his work on Goodreads.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us