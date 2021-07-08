Irving, TX Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
July 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMe and My Thoughts: Diary/Poetry Logs from My Realist View, a new book by Ekayen Essien, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Many of us have quiet, lonely moments when we can reflect on an event, personal experience, tragedy, stories in the news, nostalgia, memories resurfacing, sad depressing moments, and happier times, too. What makes Me and My Thoughts interesting is that it is different, but not uncommon. These poems touch on moments many people have had at some stage in their life or might be experiencing right now, and they can relate to what Ekayen Essien was going through when she wrote each poem.
Me and My Thoughts helps us remember that we are not alone during those quiet storms in our hearts and minds, and we can relieve a lot of stress by just writing down what we are going through.
About the Author
Ekayen Essien enjoys reading, writing, poetry, watching movies, documentaries, reality shows, and motivational shows and speeches. She also likes fashion, dancing, shopping, selling on Ebay, web surfing and researching. She has a freelance writing diploma, a hospitality management associate's degree, and a business management bachelor's degree from Penn Foster College.
Me and My Thoughts: Diary/Poetry Logs from My Realist View is a 126-page hardback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4798-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/me-and-my-thoughts-diary-poetry-logs-from-my-realist-view/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/me-and-my-thoughts-diary-poetry-logs-from-my-realist-view/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us