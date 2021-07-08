Laguna Beach, CA Author Publishes Novel
July 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThorne's Journey Home, a new book by Harold Toliver, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thorne's Journey Home focuses on the terrain and Indian tribal territories in the mid-nineteenth century in northern California. Thorne, after many months searching for gold, journeys home through such territories. He encounters other journeyers on the road, some friendly, some hostile, and discovers two children, survivors of a massacre. Interspersed are segments of Thorne's brother as he chronicles his experience with the Civil War, their Boston heritage, and his southern wife. Thorne's journey is indicative of a time in American history when the west was untamed.
About the Author
Harold Toliver wrote primarily in literary theory and criticism until retirement, when science and history were added in a series of books linking the humanities and arts to advances in physics, astronomy, and other reality-defining studies.
Thorne's Journey Home is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3774-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thornes-journey-home/
