Wichita Falls, TX Author Publishes Religious Novella
July 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHere Am I, Here Am I, a new book by Johnnie Jordan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For three years Johnnie Wayne Jordan studied the Bible diligently, most days for ten or twelve hours, any time he could find the time. Something had him transfixed-he had to read the Bible, even if it meant missing meal calls. He didn't understand it at first but was reminded of what David says in the Psalms: "I esteem thy word, O Lord, more than my necessary food." But God was letting him experience his word. Who was this who interrupted his prayer?
About the Author
Scripture says in Romans 8:26: "Likewise the spirit also helpeth our infirmities; for we know not what we should pray for as we ought; but the spirit itself maketh intercession for us helpeth our infirmities; for we know not what we should pray for as we ought; but the spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groaning which cannot be uttered." We don't know how to pray, but the spirit of Jesus had interceded in his prayer. It was Jesus praying in his stead!
Romans 8:16: "The spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God…"
Here Am I, Here Am I is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0192-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/here-am-i-here-am-i/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/here-am-i-here-am-i/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us