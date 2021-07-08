First Transit Partners with Cyngn to Expand Autonomous Mobility Solutions
July 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMENLO PARK, Calif. – Cyngn, the industrial autonomous vehicle technology developer, announced a partnership with First Transit, the largest private-sector mobility solutions provider in North America. The partnership will enable First Transit to continue to expand autonomous solutions.
"The benefit of working with Cyngn is its autonomous (AV) stack technology that can be used across a variety of transit applications," said Brad Thomas, president of First Transit. "With more than 10 autonomous vehicle pilots already executed, this partnership gives us the ability to expand our autonomous mobility solutions."
"We are very excited to be embarking on this partnership with First Transit," said Cyngn's CEO Lior Tal. "For the last five years, we've been developing and deploying autonomous driving retrofits across a variety of industries. By aligning ourselves with First Transit, we are able to find thoughtful opportunities to extend our suite of autonomous solutions across the dozens of other domains in the First Transit portfolio."
Despite the pandemic, autonomous vehicle development has continued to leap forward at an impressive pace, making Cyngn's autonomous vehicle capabilities one of the most advanced and flexible in the entire sector. Whether deploying across airports, shipping yards, or industrial warehouses, Cyngn's AV stack combines in-vehicle sensors, domain-adaptable software, and additional hardware components, bringing autonomous capabilities to multiple industries and vehicle form-factors.
"The first step in bringing autonomy to a new partner's environment is to launch a rapid deployment," says Mr. Tal. "Through this process, Cyngn's engineers help fleet managers develop and deploy a self-driving solution that aligns with their unique requirements or use case. At minimum, these rapid prototypes lead to a wealth of telemetric information that fleet managers can use to reduce vehicle downtime and increase safety."
About First Transit:
First Transit, Inc. has more than 60 years of experience and is the largest private-sector provider of mobility solutions in North America, moving more than 300 million passengers annually. First Transit, Inc. provides operation, management, and consulting for more than 300 locations in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico for transit authorities, state departments of transportation, municipalities, universities, and private companies. First Transit employs more than 19,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit FirstTransit.com. To see how First Transit is leading the way in shared autonomous vehicle (SAV) initiatives, please visit FirstAV.com.
About Cyngn:
Cyngn is a Silicon Valley venture-backed company that counts some of the world's leading institutions among its investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures, Qualcomm, Telefonica, and more. Cyngn's flagship innovation is DriveMod, autonomous driving software that can be flexibly deployed on multiple vehicle types in various environments. The company has been operating autonomous vehicles in production environments since 2017.
Contact Information
Jay Brock
First Transit
513-362-4600
Contact Us
Jay Brock
First Transit
513-362-4600
Contact Us