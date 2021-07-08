Salt Lake City, UT Author Publishes Fantasy Thriller Novel
July 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGenome, a new book by Amy Hansen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A woman wakes up in the forest not knowing who or where she is. She hurts, is hungry, and does not remember what happened to her. Slowly, words and people flood her brain. Her name is Claire, and she's lost in a strange place with a danger she does not understand. When she is discovered by a band of strangers, they are immediately distrustful of her, and the feeling is mutual. These people have been living off the grid to avoid creatures known as "Hybrids" the government has created. Through her captivity, flashbacks reveal Claire's true identity and purpose. Dark and sinister motives outline the story of her past and ultimate abandonment. With Hybrids on the prowl, Claire must now discover her past in order to save her future.
About the Author
Amy Hansen lives in Salt Lake City, Utah with her husband and three children. She's an avid reader and loves photography, camping, and her cat Salem. Amy is also currently working at a gene editing company based in Utah. This is Amy's first novel.
To learn more about the author and Genome check them out on social media:
shana.madela on Instagram
shana.madela on TikTok
https://www.facebook.com/shana.madela/ on Facebook
Genome is a 182-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4011-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/genome/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/genome/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us