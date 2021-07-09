Charleston, SC Author Publishes Advice Book for Daughters
July 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPrayer Guidance and Hope for Daddy's Princess, a new book by E. Michael Bonaparte (Horse), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The racial tensions in our country inspired author E. Michael Bonaparte (Horse) to create this guideline for his daughter – but his words apply to all our daughters who need prayer guidance, love, and hope. His parenting advice will be beneficial to all parents raising little ones.
About the Author
E. Michael Bonaparte (Horse) is a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
Prayer Guidance and Hope for Daddy's Princess is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9031-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/prayer-guidance-and-hope-for-daddys-princess/
Contact Information
