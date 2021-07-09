Frankfort, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
July 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTimmy the Timid Cloud, a new book by Elaine Vanderberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The people of Summerville have waited all year for Summer- Fun-Day. But when the Big, Bad Clouds start rolling in, threatening bad weather, it's up to Timmy, the timid cloud, and his friends, Breezey, Wheezey, and Teezey, to save the day!
About the Author
As a child, Elaine Vanderberg read every book in her school library and loved fiction. She still reads several books a week and serves on the Board of the Friends of the Darcy Library in Beulah, MI. She has always enjoyed working for and supporting the arts, even becoming a silversmith in her spare time. She makes bead bracelets, which she donates, gives away, or sells through her Frankfort Art Center.
Vanderberg has served on more committees than she cares to mention, and still does, and she's also a supporter of her local hospital, both as a volunteer in the gift shop and on the Auxiliary Board. She feels an affinity for the hospital, as she worked as a Medical Technologist for 16 years in her hometown of St. Joseph, MI.
Vanderberg and her husband have three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. And she never made up a story for any other than McKenzi!
Timmy the Timid Cloud is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (Hardcover $24.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4958-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/timmy-the-timid-cloud-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/timmy-the-timid-cloud/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
