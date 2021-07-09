Killeen, TX Author Publishes Steampunk Novel
July 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAshta: The Land of Steam, a new book by AJ Coffey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Alexander, an ancient and transformed human, more closely resembling a dragon, has one mission: to save the world from the corruption of the black steam. With his friends Amber, Rosaline, Liz, and others along the way, Alexander's quest at hand becomes a little less lonely and all the more thrilling. AJ Coffey brings to life a whole new world with rich characters and an adventure of legendary proportions. Written to invite readers into a new vision of the steampunk genre, Ashta is complete with descriptive landscapes, insightful and humorous characters, and a journey into harnessing the powers of steam.
About the Author
AJ Coffey has always wanted to write novels. He loves steampunk and fantasy and has now created a novel that encompasses his passions.
Ashta: The Land of Steam is a 416-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3155-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/ashta-the-land-of-steam/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ashta-the-land-of-steam/
