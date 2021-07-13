Revelwood to Join Blackline Global Solution Provider Partner Program to Deliver Industry-Leading Accounting Automation Software Solutions
July 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsRevelwood, a consultancy that helps finance and accounting (F&A) organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor and analyze business performance, has announced it is joining BlackLine's global Solution Provider Partner Program to meet increasing demand from its customers for accounting automation software solutions. Together, Revelwood and BlackLine will help midsized companies in all industries transform their existing F&A departments into true modern F&A organizations.
With intensifying global competitive pressures, a rapidly changing regulatory landscape, the growing complexity of financial processes and heightened demand for clear visibility into balance sheet data, F&A departments must reconcile an increasingly vast amount of data. While enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business intelligence (BI) systems collect, track and analyze business data, they do not automate account reconciliations and other critical F&A processes. BlackLine's platform arms companies like Revelwood with a solution that replaces manual spreadsheet-based processes and helps improve data accuracy, visibility and control.
"The team at Revelwood has more than 25 years of experience helping transform the Office of Finance to better manage business performance," said Ken Wolf, CEO, Revelwood. "We are excited to partner with BlackLine to further enhance our best-of-breed solutions portfolio by helping clients automate and streamline their financial close."
BlackLine is being used globally in accounting, finance and compliance departments in midsize companies, as well as many of the world's largest organizations.
"Revelwood has seasoned consultants and experts in the Office of Finance who offer strategic guidance, deep technical skills and relevant expertise that extends our reach significantly and enables a much more rapid deployment of the BlackLine solution," said Jess Tan, regional vice president, Software Cloud Alliances and Solution Provider Channel at BlackLine. "By adding BlackLine to Revelwood's best-of-breed partner portfolio, Revelwood clients get a solution that we believe will deliver visible ROI. We look forward to a very collaborative go-to-market approach with Revelwood."
For more information, visit https://revelwood.com/what-we-do/blackline/.
About Revelwood
Revelwood helps finance organizations close, consolidate, plan, monitor and analyze business performance. As experts in solutions for the Office of Finance, we partner with best-in-breed software companies by applying best practice guidance and our pre-configured applications to help businesses achieve their full potential. Visit www.revelwood.com to learn more.
Contact Information
Lisa Minneci
Revelwood
201.984.3024
Contact Us
Lisa Minneci
Revelwood
201.984.3024
Contact Us