Randallstown, MD Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
July 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom the Heart: Unlocked & Unplugged, Vol. 1, a new book by Jon Graham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartfelt collection of poetry written over the course of a decade, From the Heart: Unlocked & Unplugged, Vol. 1 encompasses the whirlwind of emotions we all feel sometimes-from love and heartache, to self-confidence (or lack thereof), and what it means to reach for what we want most in life. Experience these emotions through the eyes of the author, as he grows and matures with his work.
About the Author
Jon Graham, a former basketball player with both Penn State and the University of Maryland, grew up in the Baltimore area. He enjoys working out and staying fit because health is wealth. Graham uses poetry as an emotional release, which keeps his mind healthy and fit. He also absolutely loves the beach; summer isn't summer without the ocean. With a mind filled with confidence, and a heart filled with faith, Graham believes there is nothing you can't do.
From the Heart: Unlocked & Unplugged, Vol. 1 is a 106 -page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3386-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/from-the-heart-unlocked-unplugged-vol-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-the-heart-unlocked-unplugged-vol-1/
